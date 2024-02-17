SINGAPORE: In a state of frustration, an employee who recently quit after six months at his job took to social media to share that his former boss wouldn’t let him include the work experience in his CV.

“The boss told me I can’t put this experience in my CV as I didn’t work long enough and she feels that I didn’t learn enough to represent the company well,” the man shared on r/askSingapore on Friday (Feb 16).

The employee also stated that he needed to include this experience on his CV because he intends to pursue another job in the same industry. However, because they worked at an SME, the only other employee there was his co-worker. So, if he included the experience in his CV and a reference check was carried out, it would definitely go to his boss.

“She has a huge ego and doesn’t give enough directions but that’s besides the point. I quit the job because of personal reasons. Could my boss stop me from listing this experience on LinkedIn and in my CV? And should I list this job at all despite the potentially negative reference I could get,” the man wrote, seemingly anxious at the idea.

“You can put whatever you want on your CV as long as it’s factual”

Many Singaporean redditors were baffled by his boss’ actions and words, and encouraged the employee to include the work experience in his CV if he so desired, as it was a personal document that his boss had no authority over.

One redditor said, “Truth is, you can put whatever you want on your CV as long as it’s factual. Your ex-boss can literally do nothing about you listing your experience there.

“That said, you could also inform any potential interviewer outright, that you didn’t depart on the best terms and that you were told this by your ex-boss. This helps preempt them for a (possibly negative) reference if they perform a reference check.”

The redditor also added that if his boss denied ever employing him, he could show the HR irrefutable proofs such as a copy of CPF contributions from his former employers as well as a copy of the signed employment letter.

Another redditor commented, “Your boss cannot stop you. if she gives you a bad reference, that’s one thing, but she cannot legally stop you from listing this company on your CV.”

Others advised listing the experience and listing his colleague as a reference, as there is a possibility that some companies will only call the name and number provided in the application documents.

One redditor also suggested, “If you just graduated before that job and prospective employers ask for reference, give your school lecturer/mentor instead. Say you’ve spent time with them longer and they can give a better character reference.”

If not your previous employer, who can you use as a reference?

A professional reference is a person who can vouch for or back up your credentials for a job. Most people list their former employers as references. But if you left on a bad note and think they will try to prevent you from getting a job in the future, you can list other people like:

People from your past internships are also great professional references. Because you worked with these people, they may have insight into your work ethic and skills that could be valuable to your future employer.

Coworker – If you can’t list your former boss, there’s always your colleague. They can objectively communicate to your future employers how you use your technical skills in the workplace.

People from your volunteer organization – If you’ve been a volunteer, your manager or coordinator can be a great reference. Similarly, fellow volunteers can serve as references as long as they speak about your professional skills.

Teachers and coaches you were close to/have maintained contact with can shed light on your value as a person, even though they might not be able to provide a complete picture of your professional background.

No matter who you choose as a professional reference, make sure to check their contact information on a regular basis and notify them that you have included them on your CV so they are prepared if a potential employer contacts them.

