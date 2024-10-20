SINGAPORE: Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore have teamed up with various healthcare and social organizations to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to detect early signs of depression in senior citizens.

This approach focuses on analyzing subtle changes in voice samples, potentially revolutionizing mental health diagnostics for the elderly.

The initiative is part of the three-year SoundKeepers research study led by NTU’s Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine) and the Centre for Digital Transformation (CCDS).

Participants in the study will provide voice samples, which researchers will analyze to identify specific voice biomarkers.

These biomarkers serve as indicators of the participants’ mental health status, particularly in detecting subsyndromal depression—a form of depression that may not meet the full criteria for a major depressive episode.

This method parallels traditional medical diagnostics, where healthcare professionals evaluate a patient’s physical health through vital signs such as temperature and blood pressure.

Researchers believe changes in mental health can manifest as physiological alterations in the muscles involved in voice production.

For instance, stress and emotional distress can lead to muscle tension in areas like the throat, neck, and jaw, which subsequently impacts the vocal cords, resulting in noticeable changes in pitch and tone.

As part of the initiative, seniors identified as being at risk for depression, through voice analysis, will be referred to a pilot community-based early intervention program.

This program is designed to equip participants with various strategies and techniques to address and manage symptoms of subsyndromal depression, ultimately promoting better mental health outcomes.

The SoundKeepers project brings together a diverse group of partners, including National Healthcare Group Polyclinics and the Institute of Mental Health.

Social service agencies such as Fei Yue Community Services and Club HEAL, along with the philanthropic organization Lien Foundation are also playing crucial roles in this collaboration.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)