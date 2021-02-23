68-year-old motorist in Punggol crash suffers cardiac arrest & dies in hospital

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A 68-year-old male driver died after an accident at a traffic intersection in Punggol on Saturday (Feb 20).

A collision between a bus and two cars occurred shortly before 2 o’clock in the afternoon. The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force both sent personnel to the spot.

People nearby said they heard a loud noise.

The senior citizen was reported to have suffered cardiac arrest either before or after crashing into the bus. His family is said to be waiting for test results that would determine this.

Cardiac arrest is defined as the abrupt loss of heart function “in a person who may or may not have been diagnosed with heart disease.”

It may be accompanied by other symptoms or strike without warning.

Cardiac arrest can often be fatal without prompt action.

One of the passers-by happened to be a doctor. She administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for 15 minutes to help revive the older man, reported Shin Min Daily News, but he did not wake up.

The 68-year-old was unconscious when he was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, where he later died.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

A video on the Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 Facebook page shows the front part of a car completely destroyed behind a bus.

