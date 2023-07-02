50 Tanjong Pagar residents evacuated after yet another fire breaks out within HDB flat

SINGAPORE: Yet another fire has broken out in a HDB flat – this time at Tanjong Pagar – just about two weeks after a 79-year-old and a 17-year-old lost their lives in separate cases involving fires that erupted in their homes.

Thankfully, no casualties have been reported in the latest case that took place on Friday (30 June) at Block 4 Tanjong Pagar Plaza.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force has confirmed that they received a call for assistance at around 2:15pm and said that firefighters put out the fire with water jets.

About 50 members of the public were evacuated from the block while a resident from the burning unit on the fifth floor self-evacuated before the SCDF arrived. Paramedics sent a resident of a neighbouring unit to the Singapore General Hospital.

SCDF said that preliminary investigations showed that the fire was caused by an electrical fire, involving items in the bedroom of the unit.

Photos and videos taken by eyewitnesses are circulating on social media. The footage shows thick smoke rising from the burning unit while a crowd of onlookers are gathered at the scene.

Earlier in June, two separate fires claimed two lives.

On 10 June, a massive fire broke out within a 12th-floor unit at 783 Yishun Ring Road last Saturday (10 June) and firefighters found a 17-year-old unconscious in the flat.

SCDF’s emergency medical services personnel promptly commenced CPR after evacuating him from his burning home. The teenager was rushed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he was in a coma before passing away.

Just four days later, a 79-year-old resident died at the hospital after being caught in a fire that broke out in a 12th-floor unit at Block 307 Bukit Batok Street 31 on 14 June.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent fires in their homes, ensuring that fire safety measures such as smoke alarms are in place and functioning properly. Residents are also reminded to stay calm and follow the instructions of emergency responders during critical situations.

