160 West Coast residents evacuated after charging e-bike catches fire in HDB unit

SINGAPORE: About 160 residents at Block 511 West Coast Drive evacuated their homes late on Saturday evening (May 20), after an e-bicycle left charging in a bedroom within one unit caught fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), alerted at about 11.15 pm, swiftly dispatched a team to the scene.

All six occupants of the affected unit managed to evacuate safely before the SCDF arrived. About 160 residents of the affected block also left their homes as a precautionary measure before the SCDF’s arrival. No injuries were reported.

The blaze, which erupted on the 12th floor of the residential building, was promptly extinguished by firefighters from Clementi Fire Station.

An initial investigation conducted by the SCDF suggests that the fire likely started from the battery pack of a Power Assisted Bicycle (PAB) that was being charged in a bedroom.

The SCDF has urged the public to take necessary precautions to prevent fires caused by Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) and Power Assisted Bicycles (PABs). The authority advises against charging batteries overnight or for long periods and discourages the use of non-original batteries.

Investigations are ongoing.

