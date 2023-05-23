Local couple allegedly banned from entering Malaysia for 6 months after questioning checkpoint staff

SINGAPORE: A local couple were allegedly banned from entering Malaysia for half a year when they tried to enter the country on Saturday (May 20). The couple claimed that the ban was issued after they registered a complaint about the way their passports were stamped. But the Malaysian immigration authorities have yet to comment on the official reason behind the ban.

Facebook user Abdul Qayyuum Rahim shared his side of the story on social media the night that he and his wife were denied entry into Malaysia.

Rahim said that he and his wife were made to wait for an hour at the Malaysia Customs because only two counters were open. When they reached the counter, an officer asked them to remove their passport covers in an impolite tone.

After verifying their particulars, the officer allegedly intentionally left a blank page in Rahim’s passport and allegedly “chopped on page 27 (20 May 2023) before scribble it and re chopped on page 28 (20 may 2023)” without any apparent reason.

Feeling dissatisfied, Rahim proceeded to the office to seek clarification on how to lodge a report or complaint against the officer at counter M8. However, Rahim claimed that a male officer in the office raised his voice and told them to lodge the complaint online.

Despite Rahim’s wife asking for guidance on how to do so on the webpage, the officer allegedly became irritated and directed them outside the office. Rahim decided to walk to the office and, upon arrival, asked how to file a complaint.

They were then allegedly issued a “Refusal of Entry” letter by Assistant Superintendent “Rexsus,” a female officer, without a clear explanation.

During their interaction with Officer Rexsus, Rahim claimed that they sought an explanation for the treatment they had received. However, the officer allegedly raised her voice and sarcastically gave them the option of a six-month or a one-year ban from entering Malaysia without providing a valid reason.

Rahim expressed frustration with the lack of proper conduct and standard procedures observed by the immigration officers involved.

He also complained that the officer at counter M8 did not wear a name tag, making it difficult for him to identify her, and that the male officer at the level 1 office was not wearing a proper immigration uniform, opting for a “dri-fit” T-shirt and jacket instead.

Rahim’s Facebook post also included a photo of a friend’s passport. According to Rahim, this friend received the same letter from Malaysia Immigration when her boyfriend asked why the officer stamped the passport in the centre of the page, which led to an escalated confrontation and their referral to a higher-level office.

Rahim said, “Now i just want a clarification on “How and What” is the proper procedure for Malaysia Immigration? How are they supposed to chop our passport? I think this need to be standardised because its not fair for us (Singaporean) to be paying for our passport and the officer is just wasting our pages.

“And also please look onto this matter and do something about the officer on the ground. We understand this is their job, but the least they can do is treat us the way they want to be treated.”

He added, “I just hope with this post, Malaysia Immigration take action on the procedure, the proper turnouts for an officer and also the proper way of treating “Foreigners” coming in your Country.

Rahim’s post has gone viral with over 2,000 shares and 1,000 comments in the span of hours.

TISG has contacted the Malaysian immigration authorities for more details.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg