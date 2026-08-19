// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, August 19, 2026
31.2 C
Singapore
type here...
(Photo: Lianhe Zaobao )
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Man fell asleep inside his van, police checked the truck and found drugs, vapes, and weapons

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Police officers were given the chance to check the insides of a van when a man was caught suspected of being asleep while in the driver’s seat, and authorities surprisingly recovered drugs, e-cigarettes, and dangerous weapons inside the vehicle. This incident happened in front of a multi-story car park in Yishun on Thursday, August 13.

According to a resident, he saw several police cars downstairs at their HDB block, and there was a van parked on the side of the road. The 76-year-old witness claimed that the officers had unloaded some items from the truck, which looked like a ‘pile of evidence’. 

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, it was discovered that the truck belonged to a rental platform, with a rental fee of $6 per hour. Police confirmed that after receiving a call for assistance, they found a man asleep on the driver’s seat. The authorities then searched the vehicle to determine what was happening and later on discovered possession of suspected drugs, e-cigarettes, and offensive weapons such as knuckle dusters and a claw knife. 

The 29-year-old driver was then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, carrying offensive weapons, and other e-cigarette related offenses. The drug-related offences have been transferred to the  Central Narcotics Bureau for investigation, while violations related to e-cigarettes have been transferred to the Health Sciences Authority for further checking. 

The investigation for this case is still ongoing. 

In other related news regarding Singapore arrests, there was a report where a teenager faces 10 charges after injuring a police officer while trying to flee on a personal mobility device (PMD).

The teenager pleaded guilty to six charges on Tuesday (Aug 11), including reckless conduct causing grievous bodily harm, underage driving, reckless driving and breach of trust. 

Read more about the news story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore Politics

‘Carrying on a legacy’: WP’s Sylvia Lim remembers her policeman-lawyer father 9 years after his passing

Lim Choon Mong first worked in law enforcement before returning to university and becoming a practising lawyer at 39, a path that his daughter would later follow in part.
Malaysia

Iskandar Puteri allocates record RM1 million to 32 green community projects as JS-SEZ drives sustainability push

Since 2021, the programme has funded 125 community projects and helped divert more than 200,000 kg of waste from landfills, according to figures cited by MBIP.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityIn the Hood
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks