Man fell asleep inside his van, police checked the truck and found drugs, vapes, and weapons

SINGAPORE: Police officers were given the chance to check the insides of a van when a man was caught suspected of being asleep while in the driver’s seat, and authorities surprisingly recovered drugs, e-cigarettes, and dangerous weapons inside the vehicle. This incident happened in front of a multi-story car park in Yishun on Thursday, August 13.

According to a resident, he saw several police cars downstairs at their HDB block, and there was a van parked on the side of the road. The 76-year-old witness claimed that the officers had unloaded some items from the truck, which looked like a ‘pile of evidence’.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, it was discovered that the truck belonged to a rental platform, with a rental fee of $6 per hour. Police confirmed that after receiving a call for assistance, they found a man asleep on the driver’s seat. The authorities then searched the vehicle to determine what was happening and later on discovered possession of suspected drugs, e-cigarettes, and offensive weapons such as knuckle dusters and a claw knife.

The 29-year-old driver was then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, carrying offensive weapons, and other e-cigarette related offenses. The drug-related offences have been transferred to the Central Narcotics Bureau for investigation, while violations related to e-cigarettes have been transferred to the Health Sciences Authority for further checking.

The investigation for this case is still ongoing.

In other related news regarding Singapore arrests, there was a report where a teenager faces 10 charges after injuring a police officer while trying to flee on a personal mobility device (PMD).

The teenager pleaded guilty to six charges on Tuesday (Aug 11), including reckless conduct causing grievous bodily harm, underage driving, reckless driving and breach of trust.

Read more about the news story here.