5 teens arrested for Bedok fight involving over 10 people

Singapore – Five male teenagers between the ages of 14 and 19 were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt and unlawful assembly.

On Mar 22, at about 11.45 pm, the police received multiple calls regarding a fight in the vicinity of Blk 542 Bedok North Street 3. More than 10 individuals were involved in the fight.

Bedok Police Division officers established the identity of 11 people allegedly involved in the incident and brought them back for investigations, reported mothership.sg on Sunday (Mar 28).

On top of the five teens arrested, another six individuals, comprising four men aged between 24 and 37 and two females aged 16 and 17, are being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt.

The penalty for unlawful assembly is up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Anyone found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

