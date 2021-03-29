Home News Featured News M’sia pays S’pore S$102.8 million for the terminated KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail project

M’sia pays S’pore S$102.8 million for the terminated KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail project

Both countries committed to maintaining good relations

Photo: FB screengrab/SAYS

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – Malaysia has paid Singapore more than S$102 million in compensation for the terminated Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, ministers from both countries confirmed on Monday (Mar 29).

Singapore’s Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung and Malaysia’s Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed said in a joint statement on Monday that a total of S$102,815,576 (RM320,270,519) has been paid to Singapore for the costs incurred in the development of the HSR project.

“The two countries reached an amicable agreement on the amount following a verification process by the Government of Malaysia. This amount represents a full and final settlement in relation to the termination of the bilateral agreement,” read the statement, according to a channelnewsasia.com report.

“Both countries remain committed to maintaining good relations and fostering close cooperation for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.”

- Advertisement -

On Monday, Mr Ong also took to Facebook to confirm the successful settlement of compensation for the terminated project.

“I am glad that we were able to close this chapter amicably, without affecting the good bilateral relations between our two countries,” said Mr Ong.

Moving forward, Mr Ong noted that the two countries have opportunities for cooperation in many areas.

“These include the issues Minister Vivian Balakrishnan discussed with leaders in Malaysia last week, such as the restoration of some air travel, which the Ministry of Transport will be very involved in, and also commuting via the Causeway,” he added.

The HSR project was terminated after the two countries could not reach an agreement by the Dec 31, 2020 deadline.

The project had envisaged a 350-km rail line with seven stations. It was expected to cut travel time between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore to 90 minutes compared to the current estimated four hours by car.

Malaysia and Singapore, represented by then Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, entered a legally-binding bilateral agreement on the project in Putrajaya in December 2016./TISG

Read related: M’sia minister expects compensation paid to S’pore for HSR project to be much lower than S$270 million

M’sia minister expects compensation paid to S’pore for HSR project to be much lower than S$270 million

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Confessions of a Singaporean hostess: Getting paid to drink with men for work

Singapore -- Financial consultant by day and nightclub hostess by night, 22-year-old Tiffany lives two lives. For four hours every evening, this insurance salesperson gets handsomely paid to unwind, play dice and drink with men. Hostess clubs or bars are not uncommon in...
View Post
Featured News

AWARE backs Sun Xueling’s finding on need for no-fault divorce

Singapore— Gender equality advocacy group AWARE has come out in support of "no-fault divorce" like Ms Sun Xueling, MP for Punggol West SMC and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Social and Family Development. Ms Sun posted on Facebook on...
View Post
Featured News

Mdm Jessie Seah and her 100-year-old mother grateful for help from SDP

Singapore — An elderly lady and her centenarian mother went through an ordeal to seek legal assistance, and finally found help through the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP). I had lunch with Mdm Jessie Seah (https://fb.watch/4rCwJ6ACa9/) weeks ago & also visited her century...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent