47-year-old found dead at Pasir Ris Park seaside

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has ruled out foul play for now, based on preliminary investigations, after a body was found at Pasir Ris Park on Wednesday (19 Apr).

Park visitors found the man by the seaside around 3.30 pm and promptly notified the police. The police found the man lying motionless when they arrived, and paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The SPF has only revealed that the deceased was 47 years old. Investigations are ongoing.

