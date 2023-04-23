Home News 47-year-old found dead at Pasir Ris Park seaside

47-year-old found dead at Pasir Ris Park seaside

Google Maps
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
By Jewel Stolarchuk

The police found the man lying motionless when they arrived, and paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has ruled out foul play for now, based on preliminary investigations, after a body was found at Pasir Ris Park on Wednesday (19 Apr).

Park visitors found the man by the seaside around 3.30 pm and promptly notified the police. The police found the man lying motionless when they arrived, and paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The SPF has only revealed that the deceased was 47 years old. Investigations are ongoing.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore