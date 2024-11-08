SINGAPORE: After a woman lost her life in a drowning accident last month, her family thanked a 70-year-old man who endeavored to save her, and expressed the hope that he would not blame himself for the tragedy.

According to an 8world report, Yang Siyi (transliterated from Mandarin), a 37-year-old engineer from Penang who had been working in Singapore, died shortly before 1pm on Oct 21 at Fernwood Towers, a condominium complex located at Fernwood Terrace, Marine Parade.

Ms Yang is said to have gone swimming on her own that day. A 70-year-old man who lived on the same floor as she had happened to be at the other end of the pool.

8world reported that when he saw her struggling, he began to swim toward her. However, as he wasn’t strong enough to rescue her alone given the three-meter depth of the pool, he left the pool and called for help.

While there were two electricians passing by at the moment who came over, they could not help save Ms Yang, with 8world reporting that they could not swim.

The uncle then jumped back into the pool and managed to get Ms Yang out of the water, whereupon bystanders immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her, though she already had a weak pulse at the time.

She was then brought to Changi General Hospital by emergency services. Unfortunately, by 2:43, Ms Yang was pronounced dead. The cause of death indicated on her death certificate is drowning.

Ms Yang’s mother and two brothers went to Singapore after her death to bring her body home. When they went to her condominium unit, they were visited by the wife of Ms Yang’s would-be rescuer.

The woman apologized to them, expressing regrets that the attempt to save her had been to no avail.

Yang Siwei, one of Ms Yang’s brothers, said however that their family was deeply thankful to the man and wanted to meet him so they could give their thanks.

“Although my sister is gone, our family is very grateful to this neighbor for lending a helping hand. We hope he will not blame himself, or feel bad or guilty about this. We are very grateful for his efforts,” 8world quoted Mr Yang as saying.

Ms Yang had worked for a local company for over a decade. Her family has spoken of her independence and love for travel. She had just returned from a trip to Japan with her middle school classmates and had shared many happy moments of her trip with her family. /TISG

