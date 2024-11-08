SINGAPORE: After it was reported that fees for both passengers and carriers will be increasing at Changi Airport over the next six years, commenters online, many of whom have been struggling with higher costs of living, expressed dismay.

At present passengers flying out from Changi Airport are paying S$46.40 for the Passenger Service and Security Fee (PSSF), which will go up to S$58.40 by 2030. The amount will increase by S$3 every April from 2027 to 2030.

Beginning from April 25, planes will need to pay increased landing, parking and aerobridge charges. However, a 50 per cent rebate on the higher charges will be given to them for the first half-year.

Even transit passengers will be paying more in the years to come. They now pay S$6 for PSSF, but this amount will increase by S$3 every April from 2025 to 2027, and then by S$1 from 2028 to 2030, by which time the fee will total S$18.

The Changi Airport Group and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Thursday (Nov 7) that the additional charges will aid in offsetting additional investments to Changi’s infrastructure, which include upgrading works on Terminal 3 and building new Skytrain cars.

Additionally, the higher fees will also cover increased operations costs, including energy and manpower.

A statement from Changi and CAAS said: “In particular, wages for airport workers have increased over the past few years and are expected to continue growing in line with national initiatives such as the progressive wage model.”

While a number of commenters wrote that they understood why fees at the airport need to increase in order to keep it competitive, many others were not too happy at the announcement.

“Pay and pay!” wrote one in dismay, while another echoed this by writing, “Increase increase increase.”

One pointed out that Singaporeans, especially those in the middle class, would feel the increase in fees the most, as they’re the ones who will be using the airport the most, in comparison with other travelers.

Another expressed concerns that visitors might be put out by higher and higher fees, which would affect the economy.

Some suggested flying out of Johor’s Senai International Airport instead, especially after the RTS link is operating.

One felt that it was a good example of the authorities’ “sheer ignorance on helping to lower our cost of living.” /TISG

