Changi Airport Group’s $273 million runways and taxiways investment tax break appeal gets denied by High Court

ByJewel Stolarchuk

November 7, 2024
Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3

SINGAPORE: The High Court dismissed Changi Airport Group’s (CAG) appeal for a tax break on $273 million infrastructure, including runways and taxiways.

The judgment, delivered by Judge Choo Han Teck, reaffirms the Comptroller of Income Tax’s earlier decision to deny capital allowances on these assets, classifying them as “structures” rather than “tools of trade.”

The dispute centres on CAG’s claims for capital allowances made on Nov 1 last year, which sought to offset significant capital expenditure for the tax years 2011, 2012, and 2013.

CAG’s expenditures for the assets in question totalled $272,575,162. CAG and the Comptroller agreed that the purpose of the runways and taxiways was to ensure the safe landing, takeoff, and taxiing of aircraft.

However, Judge Choo ruled in favour of the Comptroller’s interpretation, which categorized these assets as fundamental airport structures rather than operational tools essential to business processes.

Judge Choo noted that while these runways and taxiways are integral to airport operations, their primary function as structures outweighed any operational or navigational support role they may provide to the aerodrome.

The court’s focus, Judge Choo clarified, was on the assets’ structural purpose rather than their operational importance in CAG’s business.

He added that allowances for navigation-related functions had already been granted for separate aerodrome equipment, such as airfield lighting and instrument landing systems, directly supporting aircraft navigation.

The decision stresses a key differentiation in tax law between physical infrastructure and operational equipment, impacting how airport infrastructure may be categorized for tax relief in the future.

