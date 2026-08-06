Man’s attempt to stop departing bus lands him with S$5,000 fine

SINGAPORE: Missing a bus proved costly for a 60-year-old technician, who was fined S$5,000 after he shattered the front door glass of a public bus while trying to stop it from leaving.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred when the man was on his way to work. He has since pleaded guilty to one charge of mischief, with another charge of causing a public nuisance taken into consideration during sentencing.

Court documents revealed that the bus driver, who was operating service 183, had slowed down and allowed the man to cross the road in front of the bus after spotting him approaching from the opposite side.

However, by the time the man reached the bus stop, the bus had already begun pulling away. Although he raised his hand to signal the driver to stop, the bus continued on.

The man then ran after the bus and, when he caught up with it a short distance away, swung a cloth bag containing a lunchbox and a spoon at the vehicle. The bag struck the front door, shattering the glass. The bus driver was seated next to the door at the time.

The damaged bus required repairs costing more than S$2,000. Although the driver did not suffer any visible injuries, he was taken for medical assessment as a precaution.

The technician later pleaded guilty in court. In addition to the S$5,000 fine, he fully cooperated with investigators and compensated the bus operator for the repair costs.

In a separate incident, a 77-year-old man reportedly suffered scalp abrasions, knee bruises and a fractured middle finger following a dispute over seating at a coffee shop.

According to reports, the elderly man had wanted to share a four-person table that was occupied by another diner, who allegedly refused to let him sit there.

Read more about the news story here.