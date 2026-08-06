Dengue cases fall to 119 last week, but Singapore still has 17 active clusters

SINGAPORE: Singapore local dengue cases have declined, with 119 new cases reported in the week ending August 1st. According to the latest data from the National Environment Agency, a total of more than 1,700 dengue fever cases have been reported locally in 2026.

Although the current number is fewer than in previous weeks, this still marks the eighth consecutive week with over 100 cases in the country. As stated in the report, there are still 17 active dengue fever areas in the country, and six of these are black spots with ten or more cumulative cases.

“The clusters at Countryside Road/Lentor Avenue (228 cases) and Jalan Tari Dulang/Jalan Tari Payong (38 cases) are fast-growing. Mosquito breeding has been detected in receptacles such as domestic containers, flowerpot plates, flowerpots and refuse bins,” NEA reported.

There are also four other clusters that are classified under the red colour alert—the cluster with 10 or more cases. These include the 45-case cluster at Lilac Drive/Mimosa Road, 28-case cluster at Luxus Hill Drive/Seletar Green Avenue, 17-case cluster at Ho Ching Road/Yuan Ching Road, and 10-case cluster at Bishan Street 12/ Bishan Street 13. Furthermore, the cluster at Belgravia Drive/Kasai Road (38 cases) closed in the recent week.

NEA is constantly urging the public to remain vigilant and remove mosquito breeding sources in their communities to minimise the risk of dengue transmission, especially now that Singapore has entered the traditional peak of dengue season from May to October.

The authorities are encouraging everyone to take immediate action to remove stagnant water and suppress the Aedes mosquito population by regularly practising the following Mozzie Wipeout ‘B-L-O-C-K’ steps:

B reak up hardened soil

L ift and empty flowerpot plates

O verturn pails and wipe their rims

C hange water in vases

Keep roof gutters clear and place BTI insecticide inside

Fortunately, there are currently no Zika clusters or areas with likely Zika transmission. There are also no chikungunya clusters. The majority of chikungunya infections occurred in individuals with recent travel to Chikungunya-affected areas.

For more updates and guidelines about dengue cases in Singapore, you may visit the National Environment Agency’s website here.