PMO: Singaporeans can watch PM Lawrence Wong’s National Day Message on Aug 8

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans can catch Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong’s National Day Message on Saturday, Aug 8, across television, radio and online platforms.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced on Monday, Aug 3, that Mr Wong will deliver the message in English. The broadcasts in the other three official languages will be delivered by senior Government officeholders.

Four languages, four broadcasts

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong will deliver the message in Mandarin.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad will present the message in Malay.

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Manpower, Dinesh Vasu Dash, will deliver the message in Tamil.

The first broadcasts are scheduled as follows:

English: 6.45 pm on CNA and CNA938

Mandarin: 7 pm on Channel 8 and Capital 958

Malay: 8.30 pm on Suria

Tamil: 9 pm on Vasantham and Oli 968

Online viewing will also be available

Anyone who misses the live broadcasts can still watch the messages later.

The PMO said all four language versions will be uploaded to its website and YouTube channel after the first broadcasts, giving viewers another way to watch them at their convenience.

A yearly address before National Day

The National Day Message is delivered each year ahead of Singapore’s National Day celebrations. It gives the Prime Minister an opportunity to speak directly to Singaporeans on national priorities and the country’s direction.

This year’s broadcast continues that tradition, with the message made available in all four official languages to reach a wider audience.

National messages reach out best when they’re easy for everyone to access and understand. Broadcasting them across multiple languages and platforms helps more Singaporeans hear the same message together, even if they choose different ways to watch or listen.