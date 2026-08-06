Singaporean who spent 6 months job hunting urges workers to stay put: ‘You’d better stay if you have a decent job’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean jobseeker has warned workers they’d “better stay put” if they already have a decent job after his six-month search for a new role ended with hundreds of applications and repeated setbacks.

In a post on r/singaporejobs on Monday (Jul 3), he shared that although he had applied for hundreds of positions and progressed to later stages of the hiring process for some roles, those companies eventually stopped responding.

“I got ghosted. I even made it to the verbal offer stage once, and before they sent me the written contract, they rescinded it, citing a ‘strategic shift in manpower need forecast,’ whatever that means.”

He also claimed that some openings he applied for were eventually scrapped altogether, with companies informing candidates that the job requisition had been cancelled.

“The rejection letters specifically say the requisition is ‘cancelled’ instead of ‘we have chosen to proceed with another candidate.’ I think the market is kinda cooked.”

“I second this unless your health is taking a hit”

In the Reddit thread, one commenter agreed that workers with stable jobs may want to think carefully before resigning, especially if they do not have another offer lined up.

However, they added that those stuck in toxic workplaces should still prioritise finding a way out, even if it means temporarily taking on lower-paying work while continuing their search.

“Be prepared to work for those $10-12 per hour jobs while you look for a new one. It can take 3-6 months of finding one. Or you can start your own business on the side while you’re still on your job.”

Another Reddit user said their own experience appeared to mirror the jobseeker’s situation. They shared that they resigned in March to travel for a few months and returned in June, but had yet to secure a new position.

“I quit my job in March to travel for a few months. I was back in mid-June. I have yet to land a job. Last week, I went for a face-to-face interview, which felt like they were doing it so they could hire a foreigner.”

A third user said they had been retrenched in December and only recently managed to land a new position, though it came with a “big pay cut and demotion.”

“The market is seriously tough,” they added.

A fourth user said, “100% on market cooked. I’m in the Banking and finance industry and have over 15 years across Barclays, SGX, Schroders, Goldman Sachs, and GIC doing business management and project management, yet I can’t even secure a first-round interview for my job applications across the 3 local banks and foreign institutions to save my life.”

A few commenters, however, warned against taking the advice to stay in a job too far.

One wrote, “I second this unless your health is taking a hit. Don’t sacrifice your health for that illusion path that your body cannot tank. And ensure insurance coverage and get screened regularly. Nothing beats having good health over money you can’t spend to enjoy.”

Job hugging

With layoffs, hiring freezes, and an uncertain economy continuing to weigh on the job market, many workers are choosing not to rock the boat. Rather than risk leaving a stable job, they’re staying put, a growing workplace trend that career experts call “job hugging.”

Singapore appears to be following the same pattern. Ministry of Manpower data shows the country’s average annual resignation rate fell to a record low of 1.3% in 2024, before dipping further to 1.2% in the first half of 2025.

A similar picture emerged in Reeracoen’s 2025–2026 Employee Sentiment Study, which found that 47% of Singapore professionals who thought about changing jobs in the past year ultimately stayed put because they felt switching jobs was simply too risky.

HR expert Kameel Vij of Intrepid Group Asia also confirmed to Human Resources Online that more employees are prioritising stability over career progression.

She said: “With headlines full of restructurings and hiring freezes, many workers are making a clear trade‑off: they are giving up growth and satisfaction in exchange for the stability of staying in their current role.”

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