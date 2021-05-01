32 ICA officers deployed at Changi Airport quarantined by authorities after colleague tests positive for Covid-19

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A deputy team leader at Changi Airport has tested positive for Covid-19 resulting in 32 colleagues from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) being quarantined.

A 38-year-old male Singaporean who works as an ICA officer deployed at Changi Airport Terminal 1 tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) daily Covid-19 update on Wednesday (Apr 28).

The man had developed a cough on Apr 23 and sought medical treatment the next day at a general practitioner clinic, where he was given two days’ medical leave.

He developed a fever, anosmia (loss of the sense of smell) and body aches on Apr 26 and sought medical treatment at Tan Tock Seng Hospital the following day.

The man tested positive for Covid-19.

MOH noted that his previous tests from rostered routine testing (RRT), the last being on Apr 22, were all negative for the virus. His serology test result is pending.

The man is a deputy team leader at Changi Airport, processing arrival clearance for travellers at Terminal 1, said ICA.

“He had earlier registered to be vaccinated but was advised by the doctor that he was not eligible due to his drug allergy.”

ICA added that it is assisting MOH with contract tracing efforts, including working with the Changi Airport Group to thoroughly disinfect common and staff areas that the officer may have come into contact with.

“This included areas such as the immigration counters, immigration offices, pantries and toilets.”

On Thursday (Apr 29), MOH also confirmed that seven of the affected officer’s family members have tested positive for Covid-19 and had already been placed on quarantine.

In addition to the 32 ICA officers who work at Changi Airport being quarantined, about 100 colleagues deployed at Terminal 1 will be tested as a precaution, said ICA in a statement to Channel News Asia.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from nine cases in the week before to 13 cases last week, said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from five cases in the week before to six cases last week./TISG

