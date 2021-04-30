Home News Singapore's Education Ministry building receives visit from family of 10 otters

Singapore’s Education Ministry building receives visit from family of 10 otters

Family of 10 otters pays visit to Singapore's Education Ministry building

singapore’s-education-ministry-building-receives-visit-from-family-of-10-otters

KUALA LUMPUR — A romp of otters wanting to visit Singapore’s Education Ministry had their visit cut short after their presence was detected by the ministry’s security personnel.

Taking to its Facebook, the ministry shared the family of at least 10 otters had entered the ministry compound on April 28.

Based on photos uploaded on the page, the mammals were seen scurrying down the stairs and hanging around at one of the staircase landings in the building.

Upon being detected by the security personnel, described as “gentle, patient but firm”, the otters were led to an environment said to suit their needs and aspirations better.

https://www.facebook.com/moesingapore/posts/10160765287872004

At the time of writing, the post had received 940 reactions and shared 499 times.

Facebook user Ivonne Awyong said the teachers believe in teaching children to fish, rather than giving/spoon-feeding them fish.

"The otters must have heard about this and were here to find the wonderful educators to learn how to fish!"

