Home News 3 men arrested for being members, chanting gang slogans during...

3 men arrested for being secret society members, chanting gang slogans during

A man in a dark shirt could be heard shouting and raising his hands while another shouted back in a call and response.

Photo: FB screengrab/新加坡华人华语网 ,Sg Chinese Community.

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – The (SPF) has arrested three men aged between 45 and 62 for being members of an unlawful society.

A video circulating on social media showed a along Havelock Road.

The event involved loud music, cars with flashing LED lights, a lorry, a bus and several other vehicles.

At one point, around 20 people were seen clustering around the hearse.

- Advertisement -

A man in a dark shirt could be heard shouting and raising his hands while another shouted back in a call and response.

Photo: FB screengrab/新加坡华人华语网 ,Sg Chinese Community.

“Police investigations revealed that the men, who are members, had allegedly chanted gang slogans and displayed gang hand signs to show off their secret society affiliation,” said the SPF in a news release.

According to Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao, the procession took place on May 26 at around 2 pm.

- Advertisement -

Police investigations are ongoing.

Authorities are also looking into potential breaches of Covid-19 safe distancing measures during the funeral procession.

Under the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) regulations, only 20 people are allowed for funerals at any point.

If found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society, offenders may be sentenced to up to three years imprisonment, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, anyone found in violation of breaching of a control order under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 may be imprisoned up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

“The police have zero tolerance towards secret society activities and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who are associated with gangs and blatantly disregard the law,” said SPF./TISG

Read related: 6 teens arrested for alleged membership to unlawful societies

6 teens arrested for alleged membership to unlawful societies

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Appeal to support elderly hawkers in Seah Im Food Centre rewarded with long queues

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to request support for an elderly couple with a stall at Seah Im Food Centre, noting they don’t know how to use delivery apps and are forced to work until...
View Post
COVID 19

CAG chief says Changi cluster started at arrival gates & baggage claim  

Singapore—Changi Airport Group (CAG)’s investigations have shown that the Covid-19 infection cluster at the airport’s Terminal 3 started at the arrival gates and baggage claim hall. This is where Changi Airport personnel worked closely with passengers who flew in.  Around half of the...
View Post
Featured News

Taxi driver often buys extra food on his way home for anyone in need of a meal

Singapore – A cab driver’s daily routine home often consists of buying an extra meal just in case he meets others who need free food, his selfless habit garnering respect and appreciation from the online community. “Any passenger taking Cabby Lim Hong...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent