Singapore – The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has arrested three men aged between 45 and 62 for being members of an unlawful society.

A video circulating on social media showed a funeral procession along Havelock Road.

The event involved loud music, cars with flashing LED lights, a lorry, a bus and several other vehicles.

At one point, around 20 people were seen clustering around the hearse.

A man in a dark shirt could be heard shouting and raising his hands while another shouted back in a call and response.

“Police investigations revealed that the men, who are secret society members, had allegedly chanted gang slogans and displayed gang hand signs to show off their secret society affiliation,” said the SPF in a news release.

According to Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao, the procession took place on May 26 at around 2 pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Authorities are also looking into potential breaches of Covid-19 safe distancing measures during the funeral procession.

Under the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) regulations, only 20 people are allowed for funerals at any point.

If found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society, offenders may be sentenced to up to three years imprisonment, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Meanwhile, anyone found in violation of breaching of a control order under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 may be imprisoned up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

“The police have zero tolerance towards secret society activities and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who are associated with gangs and blatantly disregard the law,” said SPF./TISG

