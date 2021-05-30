PA apologizes for using Malay couple’s wedding photo for Hari Raya celebration

- Advertisement -

Singapore – People Association (PA) apologized for using a Malay couple’s wedding photo as a standee for the Hari Raya celebration without their consent.

Ms Sarah Bagharib, the woman in the photo, posted her disappointment on her personal Instagram account to request for authorities’ actions on May 28.

She was upset after pointing out that the incident had several faults in her wedding photo use.

Ms Bagharib was alerted by a friend that there was a standee for the Hari Raya celebration resembling her wedding photo.

- Advertisement -

After making a comparison between the standee and her own wedding photo, the wife raised privacy concerns as she did not consent to the photo’s use for such purposes.

The photographer, who took her wedding photo, was also unaware of the photo’s usage.

Ms Bagharib said that the incident showed a violation of copyright laws.

She also explained that it was inappropriate to use Malay wedding photos for Hari Raya celebrations.

- Advertisement -

The wife shared that such confusion just blamed the PA’s “superficial knowledge of Malay/Singaporean Muslim culture”.

Moreover, she was upset that the most meaningful photo of the couple was used as a “theatrical device”.

Saying that it was “insensitive on many levels”, she urged the authorities to respect their privacy, as well as the Malay culture.

- Advertisement -

Radin Mas SMC Melvin Yong left a comment on her post saying that more investigation would be conducted and the photo would be removed immediately.

PA also released a statement taking responsibility for the incident.

Phuong Le Ha is an intern at The Independent SG/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg