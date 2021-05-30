Home News 23 new cases reported in the community, 6 are

23 new Covid-19 cases reported in the community, 6 are children

reported five children linked to the Hong Ye Group cleaners cluster, with four of them being family members or household contacts of case 63677.

Singapore – Out of the 23 new cases reported in the community on Saturday (May 29), six are , the youngest being eight months old, according to the ’s () daily update.

MOH reported five children linked to the Hong Ye Group cleaners cluster, with four of them being family members or household contacts of case 63677.

Case 63677 is a 30-year-old male Singaporean employed by Hong Ye Group Pte Ltd as a cleaning supervisor at Changi Business Park. He was confirmed to have Covid-19 on May 23.

Two of the children are students at Boon Lay Garden Primary school and were last in school on May 18.

According to the report, the children developed a fever on May 26 but did not report their symptoms. They tested positive for the virus on May 28.

Meanwhile, a one-year-old male Singaporean who is a student at Little Explorers Cove @ Boon Lay and last in school in Apr 2021 developed a fever on May 27. Another eight-month-old female Singaporean also developed a fever on May 24, yet both did not report their symptoms.

All four children were placed on quarantine on May 24.

Another case detected through surveillance is a 13-year-old female Singaporean student at Xinghua Primary School and was last in school on May 19. The student developed a fever on May 27 and sought medical treatment at a clinic on the same day.

She was also tested for Covid-19, which came back positive on the same day. The student was placed on quarantine on May 28.

The last case is a nine-year-old female who is a student at Springdale Primary School, which she attended last on May 14. She was tested for Covid-19 on May 17, but the test result came back negative.

The child was tested again on May 28, which came back positive the following day.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 199 cases in the week before to 138 cases in the past week, said MOH. The number of unlinked cases has also decreased from 48 in the week before to 23 cases in the past week./TISG

