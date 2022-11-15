23yo man exposed to violent pornography admits to molesting girl on bus and shooting videos in women’s washroom

- Advertisement -

A young man exposed to violent pornographic content molested a sleeping girl on the bus, and also trespassed a women’s washroom to secretly shoot videos during his internship at a company. On 14 Nov, he pleaded guilty in court.

The 23-year-old defendant, Ang Zi You, pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault, trespassing and voyeurism, and the other five charges will be considered together when sentencing.

According to the court case, the 16-year-old victim took the bus home at 4.20pm on March 8 last year and fell asleep on the bus. The defendant noticed the victim and fantasised about molesting the girl. He got up to change seats, sat behind the sleeping victim, and tried to put his hand between the victim’s seat and the bus window, but failed.

He waited for a while before trying again, this time he touched the victim’s body, withdrew his hand and then reached out again to touch the victim’s body.

A few seconds later, the victim felt someone reaching out and touching her chest to her waist, and then she woke up, but she didn’t turn around to check because she was “unsure”. When she felt the touch again, the victim immediately turned to the left and saw the defendant withdrawing his hand and looking down at his phone.

The victim immediately notified the bus captain, but the defendant denied touching the victim. The bus captain asked the defendant not to get off the bus and called the police. The defendant was later arrested.

During the investigation of the defendant, the police found a video of a woman going to the toilet on the defendant’s mobile phone. The investigation found that the defendant had interned at a company from September 2019 to February 2020.

On February 7, 2020, he noticed a female colleague walking towards the toilet and followed her. The defendant broke into the women’s toilet, placed his mobile phone between the toilet partition and the gap on the floor and secretly filmed the victim using the toilet, and occasionally photographed his own face in the process.

The defendant’s lawyer said the defendant’s mother died 11 years ago. The accused currently lives with his grandmother, and his father is currently unemployed.

The judge asked for an assessment of the defendant’s suitability for probation and community service and adjourned sentencing until January.

