Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 15

‘Uncomfortable & humiliated’ — 14yo son spits on food in the fridge so that the maid can’t eat it, accuses her of stealing

A foreign domestic worker wrote in a Facebook post that she felt “uncomfortable and humiliated” by the way her employer’s 14-year-old son treated her for over two years. In an anonymous Facebook post to FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the helper wrote that she worked for 6 years with her current family and everything was okay except for the way that the teenager treated her. Read more here…

‘Careful when you take an off day’ — Woman’s bag cut open, allegedly loses permit, $700 & ATM

An online user has called on the public to be extra cautious with thieves after a friend’s bag was cut open. The woman allegedly lost her permit, S$700 and an ATM card.

On Monday (Nov 14) the online user shared an alarming video on the Facebook group, Singapore Incidents. “Be careful at City Plaza area,” the post read. “She (was) queu(ing) to buy food but someone cut the bag.”

Read more here…

‘When we say that we will get it done, you can trust that we will, and it will get done’ — PM Lee in PAP Conference & Awards 2022

The People’s Action Party (PAP) recently posted a video that highlighted key points of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s speech at the People’s Action Party Conference and Awards 2022. On Monday (Nov 14), the PAP published a video that captured highlights of Mr Lee’s address at the awards ceremony. His speech had five key points; the first of which was that the ruling party has delivered on its promises. “When we say that we will get it done, you can trust that we will, and it will get done,” he said. Read more here…

How Much Do You Need To Earn Per Month To Buy A Condo in Singapore?

While the 5Cs no longer hold as much attraction for people in Singapore nowadays, owning or upgrading to a condominium is still a life goal held by many. After all, it’s a status symbol for many and private properties are assets that’ll appreciate in value through the years.

But is it still an achievable goal, given the skyrocketing property prices and rising mortgage loan interest rates? Let us do the math for you and show you the numbers you’ll need to own a condominium in Singapore without going hungry.

Read more here…

KF Seetoh says that the bidding process is what keeps hawker rental high, “Desperation n greed creeps in naturally”

Makansutra founder KF Seetoh took to social media on Monday (Nov 14) calling out the bidding process used to decide hawker rental rates. In a Facebook post, he wrote: “It’s not the hawkers fault they bid high rates for a stall. It’s the Bid concept”.

Read more here…

