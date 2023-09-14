Check out the stars in the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix entertainment line-up

SINGAPORE: Are you excited about the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1 event? Get ready to elevate your excitement with 88rising’s main stage acts, solo artists, and some added fire from the roving acts for this year’s entertainment line-up.

88rising presents main stage acts

88rising, renowned for curating remarkable musical experiences, is set to deliver a star-studded performance at Zone 4 and Zone 1. Prepare to witness your favourite stars come together to add an extra layer of excitement to your F1 experience.

Zone 4

Sept 15

Jackson Wang (CHN)

NIKI (IDN)

Rich Brian (IDN)

XG (JPN)

Bibi (KOR)

Milli (THA)

Warren Hue (IDN)

Atarashii Gakko! (JPN)

Sept 16

Post Malone (USA)

Kings Of Leon (USA)

Sept 17

Robbie Williams (UK)

Groove Armada – DJ set (UK)

Zone 1

Sept 16

Culture Club (UK)

The Kooks (UK)

Sept 17

Kings Of Leon (USA)

Madness (UK)

General stage acts

Get ready to groove to the beats as of these artists and DJs from Singapore and overseas.

Sept 15

Dreebsby (SGP)

Kalpee (TTO)

Matilde G (SGP)

Sunwich (IDN)

Sept 15 – Sept 16

Jinan Laetitia (IDN)

Safia (AUS)

Sept 15 – Sept 17

Airliftz (MYS)

DJ Aurora (SGP)

DJ Jamie Hall (AUS)

DJ Mass (LKA)

DJ Taaka (AUS)

Hijack Hayley (SGP)

Sept 16

aswekeepsearching (IND)

Sept 16 – Sept 17

Meg Mac (AUS)

San Cisco (AUS)

JOAN (USA)

DJ Nicolette (SGP)

Sept 17

Sunwich (IDN)

Boy George – DJ Set (UK)

DJ Big M (SGP)

Roving acts

The event will not be complete without the additional fun these guys add. Here’s an element of surprise to your Formula 1 experience.

Sept 15 – Sept 17

Bloco Singapura (SGP)

Brazilian Fantasy (BRA)

Brylights (SGP)

Celestials (UK)

Coming True Fire (TWN)

Dom Chambers (AUS)

Dr Penguin (USA)

Hummingbirds (UK)

Los Cucurrus (SGP)

Royalusion (SGP)

So, as the countdown begins and the city prepares for an epic weekend, remember that in Singapore, the engines won’t be the only things revving up – your excitement will, too.

Get ready to rev up your excitement for this year’s F1 race!

