Check out the stars in the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix entertainment line-up

SINGAPORE: Are you excited about the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1 event? Get ready to elevate your excitement with 88rising’s main stage acts, solo artists, and some added fire from the roving acts for this year’s entertainment line-up.
88rising presents main stage acts
88rising, renowned for curating remarkable musical experiences, is set to deliver a star-studded performance at Zone 4 and Zone 1. Prepare to witness your favourite stars come together to add an extra layer of excitement to your F1 experience.
Zone 4
Sept 15
- Jackson Wang (CHN)
- NIKI (IDN)
- Rich Brian (IDN)
- XG (JPN)
- Bibi (KOR)
- Milli (THA)
- Warren Hue (IDN)
- Atarashii Gakko! (JPN)
Sept 16
- Post Malone (USA)
- Kings Of Leon (USA)
Sept 17
- Robbie Williams (UK)
- Groove Armada – DJ set (UK)
Zone 1
Sept 16
- Culture Club (UK)
- The Kooks (UK)
Sept 17
- Kings Of Leon (USA)
- Madness (UK)
General stage acts
Get ready to groove to the beats as of these artists and DJs from Singapore and overseas.
Sept 15
- Dreebsby (SGP)
- Kalpee (TTO)
- Matilde G (SGP)
- Sunwich (IDN)
Sept 15 – Sept 16
- Jinan Laetitia (IDN)
- Safia (AUS)
Sept 15 – Sept 17
- Airliftz (MYS)
- DJ Aurora (SGP)
- DJ Jamie Hall (AUS)
- DJ Mass (LKA)
- DJ Taaka (AUS)
- Hijack Hayley (SGP)
Sept 16
- aswekeepsearching (IND)
Sept 16 – Sept 17
- Meg Mac (AUS)
- San Cisco (AUS)
- JOAN (USA)
- DJ Nicolette (SGP)
Sept 17
- Sunwich (IDN)
- Boy George – DJ Set (UK)
- DJ Big M (SGP)
Roving acts
The event will not be complete without the additional fun these guys add. Here’s an element of surprise to your Formula 1 experience.
Sept 15 – Sept 17
- Bloco Singapura (SGP)
- Brazilian Fantasy (BRA)
- Brylights (SGP)
- Celestials (UK)
- Coming True Fire (TWN)
- Dom Chambers (AUS)
- Dr Penguin (USA)
- Hummingbirds (UK)
- Los Cucurrus (SGP)
- Royalusion (SGP)
So, as the countdown begins and the city prepares for an epic weekend, remember that in Singapore, the engines won’t be the only things revving up – your excitement will, too.
Get ready to rev up your excitement for this year’s F1 race!
