SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old Reddit user took to the social media platform to ask, “Can I give angbaos to my elders?” as she wondered if it was appropriate to give the red packet to her grand aunt.

“We are pretty close and she has basically been a 2nd grandma to me all these years, I’ve never given her angbaos before but now that I’ve worked a little and have some savings, I would love to give her one. I’m just worried that it may be considered inappropriate or smth because the most I’ve heard is gifting one to ur grandparents, and no one beyond that. hence should I give her one or is it inappropriate to?” she wrote.



The social media community swiftly responded.

One Reddit user said, “If you’re really close, I’m sure she’ll be very touched by your gesture. No need to put too much inside the angbao though okay, it’s truly the thought that counts and your grandaunt would probably want you to save more too.”

Another user offered insight into the traditional practice of giving angbaos, noting that while typically reserved for married couples, the exchange of angbaos symbolises the sharing of luck.

He stated, “If you want to, you can also. Giving red packet symbolically is the exchange or giving of luck. Though other elders might discourage you because you’re young, foundations are still growing, so you should only be receiving luck, not giving it away.”

One more user added, “Of course you can. It’s such a sweet gesture. Just an amount that you are comfortable with. I’m sure she will love it.”

Dr Lim Lee Ching, the dean of the School of Human Development & Social Services at SIM University, said there is “no etiquette” to giving and receiving angbaos and that “it is up to the receiver.”

Things to know about receiving and giving angbao

The Singapore Women’s Weekly breaks down ten things to know about receiving and giving Angbao in the Chinese New Year:

What’s the “decent” minimum amount? There’s no strict rule, but typically, it ranges from S$6 to S$8 for acquaintances and can go up to S$288 for parents or in-laws.

Should different family members get different amounts? Yes, the amount may vary based on the closeness of the relationship. Love for family and friends holds a different significance.

Do married younger siblings have to give to older singles? There’s no fixed etiquette. It’s up to the individual’s discretion, considering the nature of the relationship.

Do newlyweds immediately start giving angbaos? Newlyweds should give within their means and not feel pressured. Some traditions suggest they wait a year before starting.

Is there an age limit for receiving angbaos? It’s subjective, depending on the giver, receiver, and their relationship.

Must angbao amounts be even? Yes, traditionally, even numbers are preferred, symbolizing good luck.

Is it rude to open angbaos in public? Yes, it’s considered impolite. However, children often do so eagerly, much to their parents’ chagrin.

Can you escape giving angbaos? It’s frowned upon to avoid giving angbaos, even if you’re away during the festivities.

Are there other traditions to observe? Always receive and give angbaos with both hands, prepare different amounts in variously designed packets, and avoid using white envelopes, as white is often used during funerals.

Should you say a greeting when receiving angbaos? Yes, it’s customary to offer greetings like “Gong Xi Fa Cai” which means “Wish you wealth and prosperity” or “Cai Yuan Gun Gun” which means “May wealth come pouring in” while gently shaking clasped hands in front of your chest for “bonus points.” /TISG

