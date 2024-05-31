;
Uncategorized

⁠Singaporeans raise concern about ‘foreign beggars’ on the streets

ByAnna Maria Romero

May 31, 2024

SINGAPORE: A group of Singaporeans online have raised concerns after observing that there seem to be “a lot of foreign beggars in Singapore now,”, especially at hawker centers.

One Reddit user noted in a post this week that when he eats out at hawker centres, he often gets approached “by foreign-looking ladies holding a placard saying they’re deaf and need money and they’re ‘selling’ keychains or plushies.”

The post author noted that while there have been handicapped locals who have been begging in Singapore for some time now, they appear to have decrease in number over the years.

“I want to comment on the need to beg while being deaf but I doubt that they are even deaf,” he wrote, adding that his wife has even encountered foreigners who were not deaf but who were “openly begging” for money for food “because they lost money at MBS”.

He asked, “What can be done to stop this nonsense? It’s annoying and they physically touch people to get their attention.”

See also  Expat says Singapore is "like America but better"

His post has received a lot of attention on Reddit, receiving over 200 comments and showing that his experience may not be an unusual one.

In one much-upvoted comment, a Reddit user claimed that the beggars are “fake,” meaning, they are not really deaf. “I know basic sign language and tried communicating with them. Most will look stunned/shocked and walk away when you sign to them lol,” he wrote.

Others pointed out that begging is against the law. The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said last year, “Begging in Singapore is prohibited under the Destitute Persons Act. There is no licence for it.”

Some Reddit users pointed out that at least in Singapore, unlike in Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan, there are no “begpackers,” tourists who make their way through a country by asking for money from others. Others noted how annoyed they get when beggars repeatedly and persistently tap or poke them to get their attention.

See also  Passenger gives surprise pack of alcohol wipes to taxi driver

Multiple commenters mentioned the places where they’ve seen beggars recently, including Sentosa, Paya Lebar, Jurong Point, Yishun, and Chong Pang, while others mentioned that they’ve encountered them inside malls, shops, and eateries.

The Independent Singapore reached out to the Singapore Police Force for comment on the situation. SPF has declined to comment on the matter given the confidential nature of police probes. /TISG

Read also: “Has anyone noticed a rise in begging happening inside Singapore shopping malls?” — Singaporean asks

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Uncategorized

Singapore’s billionaire population grows, reflecting a surge in wealth

December 6, 2024 Gemma Iso
Uncategorized

“This person really got nothing better to do”, man claims a neighbour keeps leaving things on his motorcycle

December 5, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Uncategorized US

US startup lets employees secretly ‘scold’ bosses—and China’s netizens are demanding the same service

November 21, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Technology

Identity thief sabotages Singapore couple’s Tokyo DisneySea trip by blocking their bank cards

December 11, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Home News

Interest rates to drop to 4% for CPF Special, MediSave, and Retirement Accounts in Q1 2025

December 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore property tycoons set up family office in Abu Dhabi, eyeing Middle East expansion

December 11, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business & Economy

Singapore’s economy soars with 5.4% GDP growth, powered by manufacturing surge and booming electronics

December 11, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.