SINGAPORE: A netizen warned against using the services of a particular car company after a driver who had been booked to show up never came, nearly stranding him and his elderly parents, who needed a ride home from Johor Bahru.

In a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Tuesday (Dec 24), a netizen who goes by Obione Cannotbe on Facebook warned: “If you’re hiring a car to go into JB, don’t EVER use TOP Taxi Service Singapore.”

The first strike against the post author and his family occurred on Dec 22. While they requested for an 11am ride to go to JB, the driver did not come. Another driver finally came at 11:30am, whose contact number they kept.

What’s worse is that when the family asked to be picked up at St Giles Southkey, a hotel in JB, they were told that this could be done at 3pm. The family said, however, that they prefer to leave the hotel at 2pm.

Although the family kept calling and sending the company messages via WhatsApp, they said that no driver was confirmed for them. The post author then added that the company, at one point, stopped answering their calls and left their messages unread.

Fortunately, they called the driver who had brought them to the hotel, who was able to pick them up and take them back to Singapore.

“In other words, this company doesn’t care if we have elderly parents and no way to get home (from) JB. We’ve been calling and messaging them to return us our deposit and money (we paid extra on the going trip) but no one is getting back to us,” the post author wrote.

He added that the company also failed to apologize or offer explanations for the poor service and that they were even referred to by the company as “this type of customer” as though they had been in the wrong.

The post author also added screenshots reportedly showing that the company had endeavored to shift blame to them by saying they were unwilling to wait, “when we were sitting there frantically trying to reach them only to be ghosted!”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the post author, as well as to TopTaxi, for further comments or updates. TopTaxi MPV Transport appears to be a Malaysian company. /TISG

