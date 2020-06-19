“We feel that such information does not keep voters informed about substantive issues”: Chee Soon Juan on recent queries from media

- Advertisement -

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Chee Soon Juan has addressed recent questions from the media which he said concerned the opposition party’s logistics and preparations for the upcoming General Elections. He said that such questions are not likely considered “substantive issues” by voters.

Mr Chee took to Facebook on Thursday (June 18) to announce an online event titled “Meet The Press: Alternative Ideas and Proposals for Post-Covid Singapore,” which will be held by the SDP on June 24, 8pm. Before discussing the details of the forum, however, Mr Chee singled out some queries the SDP has allegedly received from the media regarding the opposition party’s organisation and preparation for the nearing elections.

“While we will try to respond to the queries, we feel that such information does not keep voters informed about substantive issues that they are concerned with and what SDP has to say about them,” said Mr Chee, before giving examples of such questions.

“How will you observe safe distancing during your ground campaigns?”, “What would be the manpower required to organise livestreams and webinars?”, and “Has SDP started putting in order for GE-related materials?” were among those listed by Mr Chee.

He argued that questions regarding the SDP’s proposals and initiatives would be of more concern to voters than queries about logistics, organisation, and planning. “While such information may be of interest to some readers, we are certain that Singaporeans are far more interested in hearing the SDP’s ideas and proposals on how to create jobs, lower the cost of living, reduce the influx of foreign PMETs, protect retrenched workers and stop the move towards a 10-million population,” wrote Mr Chee.

He also added, “These are the issues that will weigh on voters’ minds when they go to vote, not who our suppliers are or when our materials will be ready.”

The SDP’s online event, which will be held on Zoom and streamed on Facebook live, will bring the media and the SDP together, and will give the opposition party a chance to answer “more substantive” questions from traditional and alternative media representatives regarding different issues faced by Singapore and the SDP’s approach to each one.

The event will be hosted by SDP chairman, Dr Paul Tambyah, who has recently become President-Elect of the International Society of Infectious Diseases (ISID). Mr Chee will also be addressing questions.