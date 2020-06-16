SDP congratulates Chairman Paul Tambyah on international role

- Advertisement -

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has congratulated its Chairman, Dr Paul Tambyah, on his role as the President-Elect of the International Society of Infectious Diseases (ISID).

In a post on Monday (June 15), the party noted that he will start his term in 2022. In the interim, he will be general secretary of the society.

Dr Tambyah is an infectious disease expert, and is a senior consultant at the Division of Infectious Diseases at the National University Hospital (NUH) in Singapore. He has shared his views on the Covid-19 pandemic extensively, in his capacity as both an expert of infectious diseases and the Chairman of SDP.

He spoke as a guest on the first part of a 12-part weekly webinar series organised by the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine in the National University of Singapore (NUS). He addressed issues like loss of the sense of smell being a sign of infection, the possibility of airborne virus transmission, and the prospects of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Tambyah also answers questions from the public as part of the ongoing Ask Paul Anything (APA) series conducted by SDP.

APA’s first episode was uploaded onto Youtube on July 31 last year, addressing mainly questions about Singapore politics. However, SDP has modified APA into a Covid-19 edition, where Dr Tambyah answers questions from the public regarding the pandemic. This has made expert opinion more accessible to members of the public who may not fully understand the pandemic or the implications of certain policies.

The first part of APA’s Covid-19 edition was uploaded on Youtube on Feb 29, before Singapore saw the huge spike in cases. The upcoming APA session is set to be held on SDP’s Facebook page on June 19 at 8 pm. This session aims to answer questions especially those with regard to Singapore entering Phase 2 of the circuit breaker cooldown.

Members of the public were encouraged to leave their comments in the comment section of SDP’s Facebook post announcing the details of the coming APA session. /TISG