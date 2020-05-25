Video goes viral: Mommy Shark and Daddy Shark go shopping!

- Advertisement -

A video of two individuals in shark costumes in a supermarket has gone viral. Some say the amusing sight was captured in Giant Tampines but others suggest that it happened in Malaysia.

Hundreds of people took to the comments section of the video to express their delight over such a funny sight, and thousands shared the 20-second clip on Facebook. One person even thanked the couple for giving people something to smile about.

SGAG, a Singapore social media website and news media company, posted the video on Friday (May 15).

Daddy Shark and Mommy Shark spotted grocery shopping at Giant Tampines lolololol Posted by SGAG on Thursday, May 14, 2020

“Kudos to that couple for brightening our days with those costumes!” wrote one netizen, while another said: “I appreciate their efforts! Made me smile, whoever you people are.”

Others alluded to the famous children’s song Baby Shark, and played along with some theories. “Did they leave their baby shark at home?” one asked.

Other netizens paid attention to the ear-catching background music of the video, with some finding the sounds made by the recorder hilarious, and others finding it rather “annoying”.

On the other hand, there were people who wondered if the video was really shot in Giant Tampines. Quite a few hypothesised the clip was recorded in a store in Malaysia, while one or two thought it was filmed in Singapore because they saw dollar signs in it.