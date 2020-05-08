Spotted: Foreigner skiing on the road during circuit breaker

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A Caucasian looking man was spotted skiing along Shenton Way which baffled netizens, many hinting that the person maybe “a sovereign” and hence couldn’t be apprehended by the authorities.

On Wednesday (April 7), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video of an individual who looked like a foreigner, skiing along the intersection of Boon Tat Street and Shenton Way across SGX Centre 1. The footage was taken on May 5, based on the dashcam time stamp.

Upon closer examination, the person appeared to be roller skiing, an off-snow equivalent to cross-country skiing which can be done on hard surfaces due to wheels attached to the skis. Similar techniques of cross-country skiing on snow are applied, which explains the very familiar movement seen on the video.

This did not deter netizens from commenting on the footage, noting that the foreigner was posing a danger to himself and others on the road. “This is simply unacceptable on the road, no matter what reasons and excuses,” said David Yoong.

Meanwhile, many hinted that the “ang mo” maybe above the law and couldn’t get caught because they are a “sovereign,” a term that has recently gone viral because of Ms Paramjeet Kaur. She was the woman charged with three counts of flouting Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Regulations 2020 and one count for public nuisance. Her defence for not wearing a mask in public was that she “was a sovereign” and therefore above the law.

“These ang mo think they rule Singapore and stay ‘sovereign,’” commented Kenny Quek on the skiing incident. “Take a look for yourself, ang mo cycling, walking their dogs, family walking with kids and no masks on,” he added. Mr Quek wondered why social distancing ambassadors don’t visit the places he mentioned to impose the law on the circuit breaker violators. Roberto Dizz replied saying that the ambassadors “had no guts against those people.”

Adam Peace noted that the only question that needs to be asked is “who is looking at all the million dollars spent on cameras in Singapore” and added that Godzilla could walk on Orchard Road and “the police may not show up.”

