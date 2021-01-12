Reckless driving along ECP leads to car flipping over and crashing into railing

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A BMW was caught on dashcam over-speeding with three other vehicles before losing control and crashing on to the road divider.

On Saturday (Jan 9), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded footage caught on a vehicle’s camera of three cars speeding along East Coast Parkway (ECP) around 1:30 am on the same day.

The caption reads, “3 (sic) cars were speeding, and one crashed into the railings and flipped.” SG Road Vigilante added that a BMW was involved in the accident.

The video showed three cars fast approaching the cam car taking the middle lane, as taken from its rear camera. A bump could be heard before the front camera showed a vehicle sliding across the three lanes from the far right and onto the road divider.

The BMW hit the bushes on the middle divider and flipped over before crashing to the other side. Debris from the vehicle also hit the cam car as the passengers voiced their concern over the footage audio.

“Police can charge these drivers for reckless driving; the vehicles are often seized and kept in the Traffic Police pound during the course of investigation and prosecution,” noted the caption. “This can last two years or more.”

Members from the online community urged authorities to ban reckless motorists from the road and send them to jail for extended periods to prevent fatal accidents.

“Good evidence from camcar for TP to prosecute them for dangerous driving and endangering the lives of other road users,” said Facebook user Shahlan S Shahlan. “Fine, jail, license suspension, ultimately revoke (sic), car impounded whilst waiting for the court case.”

According to another member of the public, the accident happened on the ECP towards Changi Airport. “Almost hit my van. My family inside the van (sic). Police report done,” added the individual.

A channelnewsasia.com report on Jan 9 noted that the three people involved in the accident were taken to the hospital. Two women aged 23 and 24, and a 25-year-old man were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Police investigations are ongoing.

