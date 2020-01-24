Scoot suspends all flights to Wuhan

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Budget carrier Scoot Airlines announced that it has suspended all daily flights to Wuhan, China following the lockdown of the city due to the spread of the SARS-like outbreak.

“Due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus pneumonia in Wuhan, China, the Chinese authorities have implemented a temporary suspension of all public transportation networks in the city. Consequently, Scoot’s flights between Scoot and Wuhan will be affected,” Scoot stated as quoted in a report by Reuters.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot have also implemented precautionary measures for all flights in China.

Scoot is airing in-flight announcements reminding passengers to reach out to Chinese customs officials should they experience fever, shortness of breath, or other pneumonia-like symptoms. They are also urged to seek immediate medical attention.

Scoot is also distributing disinfectants, hand sanitizers, and surgical masks for airline crew and passengers onboard flights to China, according to a report by Channel News Asia.

SIA will implement standard operating procedures in the case of “inflight medical emergencies.”

Changi Airport set up 35 temperature scanners across its four terminals to screen travellers arriving from China.

Chinese authorities put the city of Wuhan under a transportation lock down in an effort to contain the spread of the SARS-like coronavirus which has now infected close to 600 people and already claimed the lives of 17.

The World Health Organization has named the new coronavirus as 2019-nCoV.

Wuhan has a population of 11 million people. The local government announced that urban transport and flights would be shut down starting from 10am on January 23. Residents were urged to stay within the city.-/TISG