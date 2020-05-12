Progress S’pore Party acknowledges apology from ex-member Daniel Teo, says it frowns on dirty politics

- Advertisement -

Acknowledging the apology put out by former member Daniel Teo Weilong, the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) added that it was “satisfied that the members implicated in this libellous accusation are all exonerated and are innocent”.

Former member Mr Teo, 36, had made a video in which he anonymously accused the party of being “infiltrated by foreign proxies”, and was subsequently expelled by the party two weeks ago after confessing to Secretary-General Dr Tan Cheng Bock about making the video.

The video named 10 PSP members whom Mr Teo claimed had been working with Singapore People’s Party chairman Jose Raymond and historian Thum Ping Tjin.

A number of those named, including Mr Raymond, Mr Kumaran Pillai and Mr Ravi Philemon, have made police reports on the matter.

The acknowledgement by PSP was in response to a public apology by Mr Teo on May 9, which he posted on Facebook.

In their acknowledgement, the party said that they maintain “high standards of integrity and truthfulness and will not hesitate to expel members that fall short of the party rules of accountability”.

They also added that they frown “upon the use of ‘dirty politics’ leading up to the

General Election date and will stand united against any false slanderous attacks”.

“Daniel called me at about the same time he confessed to Dr Tam and offered an apology,’ said Mr Pillai and added that those named in the video are victims of dirty politics.

Mr Teo who was in the party’s communications team, was also seen on walkabouts in Choa Chu Kang Group Representation Constituency, and featured on the party’s social media page prior to his misdemeanor. /TISG