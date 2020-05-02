Progress S’pore Party member who made video allegations that party had been ‘infiltrated by foreign proxies’ now expelled

- Advertisement -

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) expelled a member who confessed to making an anonymous video which made accusations against fellow PSP members as well as others.

Mr Daniel Teo Weilong, a 36-year-old in the party’s communications team admitted to party chief Tan Cheng Bock that he was behind the video which claimed that PSP “has been infiltrated by foreign proxies”.

Daniel was also seen on walkabouts in Choa Chu Kang Group Representation Constituency, and featured on the party’s social media page.

On Friday (May 1) night, Secretary-General Dr Tan Cheng Bock announced the expulsion of Mr Teo, via a broadcast message on the party members’ Telegram chat group.

- Advertisement -

The message from Dr Tan read: “There has been a very serious breach of party discipline and potential breach of the law by a member of our party, Daniel Teo”.

Dr Tan added that Daniel confessed to him about having committed a serious offense against the party and a few of their members.

“This case is now under police investigations”, he wrote.

Dr Tan also said the party leadership was not at liberty to provide details of Mr Teo’s transgression at this stage. Even so, he said it was a matter that “the party has absolutely no tolerance for”.

“We have taken decisive action on this to preempt any rumor or speculation that may be detrimental to our party’s reputation,” he added.

“Any action that hurts the party’s credibility cannot and will not be tolerated”, Dr Tan said.

The video made by Daniel also named 10 members.

“The namelist is as follows: the mastermind Khush Chopra, Ravi Philemon, Jan Chan, Augustine Lee, Kumaran Pillai, Michael Chua, Anthony Lee, Dexter Lee,

These people will deter your party and they have been working with Mr Jose Raymond and PJ Thum”, the video alleged.

The video also alleged that the party “has been infiltrated by foreign proxies well-funded beyond your dreams”.

Some of those named, including Mr Kumaran Pillai and Mr Ravi Philemon, have made police reports on the matter.

On Friday 24th of April at about 9.27pm, I received a Telegram message from All Singapore Stuff alerting me to a video… Posted by Kumaran Pillai on Friday, May 1, 2020

In a Facebook post, Mr Ravi Philemon wrote: “I know the person who made the video and intend to pursue this matter legally to the fullest extent of the law to clear my name”.

Mr Jose Raymond’s lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam said the allegations in the video are “completely false and baseless”.

“We will be asking for (the maker of the video) to admit that there is no basis for his statements, to apologise, to undertake not to repeat these allegations, and to pay damages,” said Mr Thuraisingam.

This is the second expulsion by the opposition party in slightly over a month.

PSP on Saturday (Mar 21) expelled Jan Chan, a party member who wrote an “insensitive and offensive post” on the NUS Atheist Society Facebook page.

Mr Chan put up a post suggesting the Bible and the Quran as alternatives to be used in the event of toilet paper shortage.

TISG has also reached out to Jan Chan and Daniel Teo for comment. /TISG