Progress Singapore Party announces new lineup and designations

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP), helmed by Secretary-General Dr Tan Cheng Bock, took to social media on Monday (Aug 3) to announce its new line-up and appointments.

Amongst the changes, one of the biggest shifts would be Francis Yuen Kin Pheng taking over from Leong Mun Wai as Assistant Secretary General.

Hazel Poa, formerly Vice-Chairman of the party now takes on a new portfolio of Parliament Secretariat with Mr Leong.

The rest of the designations are as follows:

Organisation Secretariat, Michael Chua

Head of Comms & Media, Ong Seow Yong

Media Liaison & Newsletter, Kumaran Pillai

IT & Data Security, Harish Pillay

Admin & Log, Damien Tay Chye Seng 郑财成

Youth Wing, Terence Soon 孙俊伟

Women’s Wing, Wendy Low WL

Last month, it was announced that Mr Leong Mun Wai and Ms Hazel Poa from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), who are set to become Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMP), relinquished their leadership posts in the party.

This was to allow them to focus on their parliamentary duties.

Mr Leong, 60, stepped down as the party’s assistant secretary-general while Ms Poa, 49, announced that she was no longer its vice-chairman.

At that point, Mr Leong added that he and Ms Poa will just be members of the CEC.

“We are still CEC members and we are involved in various things still, but the party views the parliamentary duties as very important,” he said.

Both Ms Poa and Mr Leong are part of PSP’s five-person team that contested for seats at West Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC) and narrowly lost to the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) during the General Election on July 10.

They were offered seats in Parliament as NCMPs because the West Coast GRC team was the losing opposition slate with the highest percentage of votes during the election. PSP then decided that they should take up the two seats offered under the NCMP scheme, which allows 12 opposition party Members of Parliament (MPs). /TISG