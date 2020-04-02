Pritam Singh gives a grateful shoutout to the “best burrito” he ever had

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Pritam Singh, the Secretary-General of the opposition Workers’ Party (WP) showed another side of himself in a recent Facebook post, giving a grateful shoutout to, of all things, a Mexican-food eatery, where he said it was “the best burrito” he has ever had.

On Tuesday (March 31), he re-posted a link from Stuff’d, a Mexican-Turkish food outlet, which heartwarmingly, was giving away free burritos to anyone in need of food at this difficult time. He called his post “Everyday Heroes” and wrote a highly personal caption about the eatery.

And it just so happens that the burritos from Stuff’d are a favourite of the WP Chief’s, and not just because he finds the food delicious.

Mr Pritam says that to this day he orders a burrito during the weekly Town Council lunch meetings with the MPs and management, “every so often,” from the Stuff’d kiosk outside Hougang Mall at Hougang Central, and therefore considers himself as somewhat of an authority when he praises the food.

But he also commended Stuff for caring for the community at this time, and gave a gentle reminder to landlords to “play their part too and create a virtuous cycle.”

Interestingly, he also revealed another reason for his partiality toward the Mexican-Turkish chain, telling a story that dates back a few years.

“Sometime in 2017, when the WP MPs were facing a challenging period, I remember eating a Stuff’d burrito from this same kiosk in Hougang because their food wrappers always come packaged with a unique saying/proverb printed on the tape.

The one on mine read, “They tried to bury us, they didn’t know we were the seeds.”

Coincidence or not, that was the best burrito I ever had.”

Everyday Heroes———————-Every so often, during our weekly Town Council lunch meetings with the MPs and management, I… Posted by Pritam Singh on Tuesday, 31 March 2020

In July of 2017, a lawsuit was brought against Mr Pritam, along with fellow WP leaders Low Thia Khiang and Sylvia Lim by the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, over improper payments.

The generous gesture from Stuff’d was held from March 20 through March 31. In the post Mr Pritam shared, it said, “This is Singapore, and you shouldn’t go hungry.”

Anyone “in need of a meal” could simply go to any of the Stuff’d outlets and ask for an SG Burrito between 5:00 and 6:00 pm.

The post read, “This is a time to focus on our health, and that of our neighbours. Some of us may have more worries: job security, medications, lodgings. We hope to help a little by making sure you get food always.”

Each person could avail of one burrito, and the post asked that it be saved for “really genuine cases” adding in parentheses, “if you are not sure whether you qualify, then you are probably the lucky majority that do not need this.”

As the Stuff’s post said, “The SG spirit will outlast this moment.” -/TISG

