Workers’ Party announces temporary suspension of house visits

Singapore—The Workers’ Party (WP) announced on Thursday (Mar 26) on its Facebook page and website that it is temporarily putting a stop to its house visits due to increased social distancing measures that have been put in place by the Government in a bid to prevent a further spread of the Covid-19 outbreak that has infected nearly 450,000 people around the globe, with a death toll of over 20,000.

Singapore has seen a surge in the number of new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past few days, a great majority of which are “imported” cases coming from overseas. At present, there have been 631 Covid-19 cases in the country.

The WP released a press statement around noon, citing the welfare and safety of residents as the number one priority for putting house visits on hold.

However, the statement added that the Members of Parliament belonging to WP would continue to conduct inspections in their respective estates and provide for the needs of residents there “with the help of 1-2 volunteers, staffers, or NCMPs.”

Furthermore, members of the party would be also walking the ground “with this directive in mind.”

The WP said that it could be contacted via its digital platforms and provided two email addresses for residents to direct them to their elected representatives. For Aljunied residents, it’s aljunied@wp.sg and Hougang residents may write to hgcc@wp.sg.

Other inquires may be directed to wp@wp.sg.

The WP added, “Stay safe everyone. Cooperate with the authorities and take social distancing measures seriously. We will all get through this together.”

Supporters of the party expressed their approval at WP’s decision to put a temporary halt to house visits, as this befits the circumstances Singapore is in, despite the need for these visits, as the General Election (GE) could be called soon.

Several netizens suggested using online platforms to educate the public about the party’s programmes.

One netizen asked the party to address the issue of social distancing in crowded places where it matters most, such as trains, buses, or even malls or supermarkets.

