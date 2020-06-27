Park Shin Hye talks about her career and romance with Choi Tae Joon

- Advertisement -

South Korean actress Park Shin Hye reminisced about her career and opened up about her relationship with fellow actor Choi Tae Joon in an interview recently to promote her new film, “#ALIVE.”

The star has been acting since she was in her teens and when she was asked to reflect on her career so far. She said that she tends to see what she is lacking first. She added that she cannot help but always worry. She thinks about what will happen to her the next day or if she might get caught up in something.

But when she looks at who she is now and the path she has walked down, she may not have always been perfect but she thinks she has still moved forward through those experiences and progressed. Rather than focusing on the past or the future, she tries to focus on ‘today’ and now. Park Shin Hye’s boyfriend and fellow actor Choi Tae Joon was mentioned in the interview. He is currently serving in the military. The couple confirmed that they were going out in 2018 after news broke.

Park Shin Hye smiled and said, “It wasn’t our intention to go public with our relationship then, but it happened and it’s been nice. We’re still going strong.” “#ALIVE” is a survival thriller about the sudden outbreak of a mysterious sickness that causes those infected to attack others. People are trapped alone inside their houses without access to cellular data, Wi-Fi, texting or phone calls as the disease spreads throughout Seoul.

Yoo Ah In stars as Joon Woo while Park Shin Hye plays Yoo Bin, two survivors stranded amid a now-dangerous city. The film is set to air on June 24.

Born on February 18, 1990, Park Shin Hye is a South Korean actress and singer. She rose to stardom after acting in Stairway to Heaven and Tree of Heaven. She also acted in You’re Beautiful, The Heirs, Pinocchio, Doctors and Memories of the Alhambra. Park Shin Hye ranks 33rd in the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2015 and 12th in 2017. /TISG