Littering in public area and soiled diaper in bus, netizens say S’pore no longer clean

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Members from the online community speculated about the state of cleanliness of the country after back-to-back posts on social media featured what appeared to be a soiled diaper spotted in a bus and face masks and food packaging left at a public staircase.

On Friday (July 24), Facebook users Raven Qiu and Alyssa Ng shared separate posts on Facebook page Complaint Singapore on their discoveries. Ms Ng, in her account, uploaded a photo of food rubbish left on the steps of a staircase with two face masks discarded incorrectly. “Sg is becoming like 3rd world country,” commented Facebook user Kathijah Habib while another noted that Singapore “now is no longer a clean and happy place. Now, everywhere is very dirty. Even at Orchard Road.” Facebook user Shirley Goh called such actions “uncivilised.”

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Mr Qiu had a more disturbing discovery in his post: a presumably used baby diaper that appeared to be filled with greenish faecal matter that had splattered in the surrounding area. The diaper was spotted at a corner on a bus. “WaPianAh who will be the one cleaning up the mess siol aiyo..here..No ‘Cleaning officer’ leh,” read the caption. A few netizens questioned in disbelief if the incident happened in Singapore, to which others confirmed the location based on the bus sticker visible in the photo.

Many urged for the suspect to be put to task, noting the bus had CCTV cameras installed and could apprehend the person responsible. Facebook user JC JC commented it was a baby diaper followed by Tobi Damaris saying it was very irresponsible of the parents or helper to do such a thing.

I’m sure is 2 people eating here but wonder how they walk without mask Posted by Alyssa Ng on Friday, 24 July 2020

WaPianAh who will be the one cleaning up the mess siol aiyo..here..No "Cleaning officer" leh Posted by Raven Qiu on Friday, 24 July 2020

Read related: