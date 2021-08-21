Fully vaccinated netizen confused about being rejected from dining in

- Advertisement -

Singapore — After being rejected from dining in at a restaurant despite being fully vaccinated, a confused member of the public took to Facebook to ask others if they tell him the reason.

He posted his question in a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore“.

In his caption, he established that he was already vaccinated.

The netizen had also included two screenshots which indicated that he had indeed received both doses of the Sinovac vaccine at the start of Jul and Aug.

He also included a screengrab from CNA that said those who received doses of vaccines listed in the World Health Organization’s emergency use, which includes the Sinovac vaccine, are considered to be fully vaccinated in Singapore.

Other netizens flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions on why the poster might have been rejected from dining in at a food and beverage establishment.

One netizen advised the poster to download the TraceTogether application to prove to staff members that he was fully vaccinated.

The netizen also said that there are individuals who show screenshots to staff members to mislead them into thinking that they have already received both doses of their vaccination.

There is a new feature on the TraceTogether application such that staff members can ask patrons to click on a refresh button to ensure that their TraceTogether record is authentic.

Another netizen referenced one of Health Minister and former trade negotiator Ong Ye Kung’s Facebook post. He shared that if a person received vaccines that were included in the World Health Organization’s emergency use list (e.g. AstraZeneca, Janssen, Sinopharm, Sinovac), the records will not yet be reflected in the TraceTogether application and will only appear by the end of Aug.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

