Lee Wei Ling reveals that she intends to hike the Swiss Alps alone despite a bladder condition

“I believe in living dangerously and intend to hike the Swiss Alps alone”, revealed Dr Lee Wei Ling, in a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 27).

The neurologist with the National Neuroscience Institute (NNI) shared that she started having a condition called ARU (acute retention of urine) more than 13 years ago, which is the inability to voluntarily pass urine.

Dr Lee explained that she was subsequently diagnosed with psychogenic ARU as “Often, in the absence of biological evidence of an underlying disease, doctors assume that the illness must have a psychological cause, — even if the patient shows no signs of being under stress or of having a psychological or psychiatric disorder”.

“I admit to being psychologically unusual but not abnormal. The last thing I would want to do is draw attention to myself by being unable to pee”, she wrote.

The second child of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew wrote that she gave up hope of normal bladder function when her condition escalated to a point where she needed catheterization. She wrote that her helper, “an intelligent and capable Indonesian maid, aided in administering” the catheter.

“There was one occasion when I was in a public toilet at Fort Canning Park, unable to pee because my bladder would not contract for 30 minutes. I cursed and swore at my bad luck of being seen by a urological surgeon who was more proactive with his hands rather than his brain”, Dr Lee shared.

She explained that she was now dependent on a medication called Ubretid to cause bladder contractions for her to pass urine.

Despite her bladder condition, Dr Lee wrote: “I believe in living dangerously and intend to hike the Swiss Alps alone”. She explained that she intended to work through her bladder condition by increasing the dosage of her medication, as “It is impractical if not impossible to catheterise aseptically given the lack of clean water on the Swiss Alps”.

She added that she could abandon the idea of hiking in the Swiss Alps but said, “I rather take my risk and enjoy the natural beauty whilst it is still available for my enjoyment”.

“Bad luck hits everyone randomly. I have had more than my fair share of good luck and will not allow this little bad luck to hold me back. Better to take risks, enjoy the scenery than whine and moan about my misfortune”, Dr Lee concluded. /TISG

