Get free 50 ml bottles of hand sanitiser at City Square Mall

SINGAPORE — As fears of catching the dreaded Covid-19 virus circulate across the nation, Singaporeans have been taking more precautions against it.

However, as with other nations in the grip of the outbreak, many shops in Singapore have been wiped clean of medical protective gear such as surgical masks, hand sanitisers and gloves.

On Friday (Feb 21), City Square Mall announced on Facebook that it would be giving away free hand sanitisers to the first 200 customers from 12 pm daily from Monday (Feb 24) to March 8. These customers can collect a 50ml bottle of Dettol hand sanitiser each from the Customer Service Counter on the second level.

The thought and the intention behind such an initiative count a lot. Businesses like City Square Mall and individuals in Singapore have been proving that the kampung spirit is alive during the Covid-19 crisis. There have been reports on social media of people sharing medical supplies — like the Good Samaritans who left hand sanitisers and masks in the lift of their residential block — and showing consideration for others.

In the battle against the coronavirus, the best defence is still proper hygiene and common sense: Avoid crowded places, wash hands thoroughly after handling things and sanitise often-touched items such as mobile phones and door handles. /TISG