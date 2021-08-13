Han Ye Seul donates 50 million won to Covid-19 recovery aid

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean actress Han Ye Seul has donated 50 million won (approximately SGD58,000) to help people recover from COVID-19.

Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association, a relief organisation specialising in disaster fundraising said that Han Ye Seul had recently donated 50 million won to the association through her agency.

According to Allkpop, the actress had asked the organisation to use her contribution for those who are alienated and in need of help due to the coronavirus. Founded in 1961 by newspapers, broadcasters and social organisations nationwide, the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association is a purely private organisation and is the only legal relief organisation that can support the relief fund for natural disasters in Korea.

In 2020, the association raised 97.4 billion won (approximately SGD114 billion) in donations to aid those in need to overcome COVID-19 and delivered nearly 26 million items to vulnerable people, medical staff, and patients of treatment facilities.

Born on September 18, 1981, Leslie Kim, known popularly as Han Ye Seul is an American-born South Korean actress. She made her acting debut in the sitcom Nonstop 4 (2003), and has since played leading roles in television dramas such as Couple or Trouble (2006), Tazza (2008), and Birth of a Beauty (2014), as well as the films Miss Gold Digger (2007) and Penny Pinchers (2011).

Leslie Kim was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She attended Cerritos High School and graduated from Cerritos College with an associate degree in Computer Graphics. She is fluent in both English and Korean.

She began her modelling career in South Korea after winning the SBS Supermodel Contest in 2001. Under the stage name Han Ye Seul, she made her acting debut in the popular sitcom Nonstop 4 in 2003.

Han quickly rose to fame, and she renounced her U.S. citizenship in 2004 and became a naturalized South Korean citizen to continue establishing herself in Korean entertainment. Her performances in Forbidden Love (2004) and That Summer's Typhoon (2005) received poor reviews, with critics dismissing her as primarily a commercial model and not a real actress./TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg