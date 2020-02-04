‘Kampung’ spirit shines through amidst coronavirus outbreak as residents in Punggol share masks and medical supplies

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE — In the midst of mounting global distress, loss and panic brought about by the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, the kampung spirit still lives on in Singapore.

A good Samaritan in the Punggol area left a bottle of hand sanitiser and a few masks in the elevator of the residential block and unknowingly started a chain of compassion and good deeds. This simple action encouraged others to pay it forward as well—people donated different types of masks, alcohol swabs and other medical supplies to those who might need them.

On Monday (Feb 3), someone posted a wonderful display of human kindness on Facebook:

It started off with someone in the blk of 267b punggol field, placing a bottle of hand sanitizer and masks in the lift…. Posted by Collike on Sunday, February 2, 2020

- Advertisement -

Masks and medial supplies have been in short supply in Singapore, thanks to the demand and the panic brought about by the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. While the government announced on Thursday (Jan 30) that each household would be given four masks, that is not nearly enough to cover everyone.

Neighbours in Block 267B Punggol Field are working together to combat the spread of the virus—and it all started with one good deed. Someone left some hand sanitiser and a few masks in the elevator for others to use.

“Press me. Use what you need,” read the note above the hand sanitiser.

“Wear me. Please take one if you need,” read the note that accompanied the face masks.

This one act of kindness sparked a wave of compassion, causing others to pay it forward as well. Spurred on, other neighbours began leaving surgical masks, alcohol swabs and other medical supplies in the elevator for anyone to take.

In the Facebook post, two screen shots from the neighbours’ chat were also shared with the public:

Amidst messages of gratitude toward each other, one neighbour posted this:

“Hope everyone can continue the paying it forward movement. Take what you need and hope you can also contribute back what you have extra to the pool for others.”

The pay it forward initiative has inspired others to perform acts of kindness as well. Netizens who responded to the post on Facebook shared their thoughts on the matter:

“I miss the kampong spirit! Well done to start it! “commented one user.

“Great job guys! It’ll really help those who can’t get Masks and hand sanitisers,” said another.

“Wows. I’m so touched. Such simple heart warming gesture! Heroes do exist,” wrote one netizen.

“Very heartwarming n brought a smile to my face! Kudos to all those generous people,” was one comment.

“Who says we have lost our kampong spirit!” proclaimed a user proudly.

In the midst of the Wuhan coronavirus crisis, the kampung spirit shines through in the caring actions of Singaporean citizens. /TISG