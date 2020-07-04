“Dr Huang Chih-Mei, wife of SDP’s Chee Soon Juan: “Please don’t lose heart on Singapore”

- Advertisement -

In a candid Facebook take-over, Dr Huang Chih-Mei, wife of Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Dr Chee Soon Juan, has shared an encouraging message for SDP supporters amid Singapore’s 2020 General Elections (GE).

Dr Huang published a message to SDP supporters via the Facebook page of Dr Chee, beginning with sharing her perspective on the struggle her husband of 30 years is no stranger to. Citing Dr Chee’s bankruptcy dilemma a few years ago, she offered Singaporeans an up-close look into the SDP leader’s resolve.

Warmest greetings, friends on this facebook. As Soon Juan’s wife of nearly 30 years, I would like to share this photo I… Posted by Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全 on Thursday, July 2, 2020

“Shortly after General Elections 2011, Soon Juan tried to get discharged from his bankruptcy status and to raise funds by selling this book he wrote called ‘Democratically Speaking’,” she wrote. Dr Huang then showcased how her husband had managed to beat bankruptcy with the help of Singaporeans, then charged on to the 2015 GE. “For years, we were resigned to the prospect that he would be bankrupted for life and denied ever traveling outside of Singapore. But he was able to pay off his creditors with the support of many Singaporeans and took part in General Elections 2015.”

Sharing a photo of her husband and their children in 2012, she reflected on the events that have transpired since then. “Although there were times I cannot help (but) feel ambivalent about our progress in life, things do change,” said Dr Huang, who ruminated on how much their children have grown over the years. “It somehow reminds me of the title of one of Soon Juan’s earlier books, ‘Your Future, My Faith, Our Freedom’ (2001).”

Dr Huang then addressed Singaporeans directly, saying “My message here today is no different — Please don’t lose heart on Singapore, and let’s continue to be hopeful about its future.”

Dr Chee is contesting Bukit Batok SMC, going head-to-head with People’s Action Party (PAP)’s Murali Pillai.