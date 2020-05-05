Aaron Kwok to hold online “cheer up” concert this Saturday

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok and a group of artists will hold an online performance to cheer Hong Kong residents and raise funds for people in the entertainment industry who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to malaymail.com on Monday (May 4), the show will be aired this Saturday at 5 pm. It will be streamed live via Facebook and YouTube. The Oriental Daily News reports that the hour-long performance will be at the Harbour City mall in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Concert producer Patrick Su confirmed that Kwok will be performing alongside 100 dancers. It is part of an effort to aid dancers who have been performing with him all these years.

- Advertisement -

The proceeds of the performance will go towards Kwok’s personal charity fund.

In April, veteran Hong Kong celebrity Sam Hui performed live to raise funds for former workers of Tom Lee Engineering Ltd, a sound engineering company. The workers were out of work due to the pandemic. The concert raised 372,000 yuan (nearly S$75,000), including 250,000 yuan from Hui and 50,000 yuan from MTR Corporation Chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang. Hui’s concert had 2.5 million viewers.

Kwok, 54, debuted his showbiz career as a backup dancer. He then went into singing and acting.

Since his debut in the 1980s, he has been known as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Hong Kong. The multi-talented artist’s dancing was inspired by the American pop star Michael Jackson. His music genre is mostly dance-pop with a mix of rock and roll, ballad, rock, R&B, soul, electronica and traditional Chinese music. /TISG