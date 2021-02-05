YG Entertainment reveals which countries had the most BLACKPINK concert viewers

- Advertisement -

Seoul — YG Entertainment just released new information about which countries tuned in to BLACKPINK’s recent online concert. The South Korean all-girl group held their very first online concert The Show on Jan 31 and Blinks all over the world tuned in to the live-stream to see the girls perform.

Soompi reported on Feb 4 that the concert required viewers to purchase memberships to BLACKPINK’s official YouTube channel in order to watch and it gained about 280,000 paying members.

The United States topped the list of virtual concertgoers watching The Show, accounting for 19.2 per cent of all the members. The full top 12 list is as follows:

United States Thailand Philippines Japan Mexico South Korea Hong Kong Malaysia Indonesia Brazil Canada United Kingdom

BLACKPINK currently holds the title of the female artist with the most subscribers on YouTube, and the second most overall, bested only by Justin Bieber.

In the weeks following the announcement of the online concert, BLACKPINK saw a whopping 2.7 million increase in their YouTube subscriber count, bringing them to a current total of approximately 56.8 million subscribers.

Formed by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK has four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Their ages range from 23 to 25.

The girl band debuted in August 2016 with their debut album entitled Square One. Each BLACKPINK member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with “Ice Cream” (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with The Album (2020).

They were the first Korean girl group to enter and top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and to top the Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart three times.

The quartet has broken numerous online records throughout their career. Their music videos for “Kill This Love” (2019) and “How You Like That” (2020) each set records for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release, with the latter setting two Guinness World Records. They are also the first music group and Korean act to have three music videos with at least one billion views on YouTube./ TISG

