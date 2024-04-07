Featured News In the Hood

“You are on the bus, not at home” — Netizen reminds passenger who has his feet up on bus seat

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

April 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: Yet another passenger has been photographed with their feet propped up on a seat opposite them while onboard public transportation.

Online user Mahedi Hasan took to a complaint group on Thursday (April 4) to share a photo of the passenger casually looking at their phone with one foot propped up on the chair facing them. “Why can’t we change ourselves yet?” the photo was captioned.

The post got a lot of attention on social media, as it was shared by multiple online users. Many took to the post’s comments section to express their outrage and engage in conversation on such behaviour.

Singaporeans outraged over bad behaviour onboard public transportation

“Forever got such inconsiderate people,” said one. “Sickening!!! And (what’s) worse is they don’t see that they are doing anything wrong.

Just like those who use supermarket trolleys and after use, they just abandon them and after taking back their S$1 deposit. (Or) littering and not throwing their trash into bins just beside…really shameful.”

See also  "I gave the old man a hint by pointing at the signage, he ignored" — Singaporeans in an uproar over passengers propping bare feet up on bus

“Every bus has CCTV,” wrote another. “What is it for besides searching for proof of any accidents, fights etc. But (when it) comes to this nonsense, why (don’t) the bus drivers or management (ever) do anything about it?

Is it because they have no details of the passengers so no action can be taken?”

Still, a third shared, “He does not define Singaporean identity. Just keep sharing to remind (people) that this is not acceptable.”

One commenter even shared another incident: “Last night (5 April), I was on bus 136 and a young boy (perhaps early teens) boarded at about 10.15 pm, paying in coins and when asked for his school ID card, he said that he did not have it,” they shared.

“The bus attendant was kind to accept the amount which was for students. When he sat down with his friend at the seat with the back facing seats (just like in the photo above), he placed his feet (shoes) on the back facing seats.

See also  Diner eats in restaurant with shoeless foot propped up while eating

I loudly said ‘Excuse me, what are you doing!’, he immediately placed his feet down but his body language was not appropriate.

When I disembarked, I complimented the bus driver for being very kind in allowing him to pay the student fare without an ID and I also highlighted what the boy did after that.”

Read also: Just how gross is it when people play with their feet in public?

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Number of people seeking help from Credit Counselling Singapore soared by 20% in first half of 2024

October 18, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Singaporeans’ health has improved but many still face economic pressure: Survey

October 18, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Love, Bonito lays off 7% of global workforce, almost half of affected employees from Singapore

October 18, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Lifestyle

Should people quit their current job before going for interviews?

October 19, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Relationships

“Relationships these days are built on poor foundations,” uni student feels that many Singaporeans enter relationships just for “the sake of affordable housing”

October 19, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Relationships

My parent strongly feel we shouldn’t take a BTO on a lower floor, what do I do?

October 19, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

FLCT to acquire prime logistics property in Singapore for S$140.3M

October 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.